Video: Carragher claims Arsenal do not want Luiz ‘why would they?’

Jamie Carragher came out after the loss to Manchester City last night to claim that Arsenal do not want David Luiz, adding that he isn’t good enough.

The defender was at fault for both of the opening goals, as well as getting himself sent off after only 25 minutes on the pitch, but it isn’t only last night’s performance to go on.

Luiz has endured a torrid first campaign with Arsenal, and while he did make improvements initially under Arteta, he has reverted back to type last night, and you have little reason to be shocked by it.

Carragher for one is certainly not surprised by it, and calls for Arsenal to make the right decision in cutting ties with the Brazilian.

Does Luiz improve our starting XI? Is now the perfect time to cull the dead wood? Will Arteta really see a 33 year-old Luiz as a key player going into the new season?

