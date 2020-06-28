Video – Ceballos pops up with the winner to send Arsenal into the FA Cup semi final

Dani Ceballos has not really endeared himself to the Arsenal fans this season but he certainly has done so today with the winner against a very resilient Sheffield United.

The goal started from a save by Emiliano Martinez, which lead to an Arsenal counter-attack resulting in Ceballos finding the back of the net from a tight angle shooting through the legs of Dean Henderson.

A win is a win and Arsenal are now just one game away from the FA Cup final thanks to Dani Ceballos