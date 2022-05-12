Video: Cedric mistake gives Spurs the lead in the NLD

Tottenham have moved 1-0 up in this evening’s North London Derby clash with Arsenal, with Cedric’s mistake gifting Harry Kane the chance from the penalty spot.

The goal means that the home side now sit just one point below us in the Premier League table with two more matches to play should the scoreline stay as it is, but with plenty of minutes still on the clock, I wouldn’t be convinced that this game doesn’t have more twists in the tail.

1-0 SPURS!!! Harry Kane fires in a penalty to give Tottenham the lead in the #NLD! ⚪ pic.twitter.com/aJ2mYPrEiG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 12, 2022

It seemed a soft penalty to me, but there is little point in dwelling on that right now with focus needed to get ourselves back into this one.

Patrick