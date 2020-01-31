Video – Cedric Soares first interview as an Arsenal player

Cedric Soares has officially signed for Arsenal on a six-month loan
Southampton defender Cedric Soares has completed his loan move to Arsenal and already his first interview as a Gunner has been posted up on the official Arsenal Youtube page.
As with Pablo Mari I will not give any spoilers and let you watch the video for yourselves.
The 28-year-old brings Premier League experience to the defence and will be competing with Hector Bellerin for the right-back squad.
This signing adds depth to the team and provides Mikel Arteta with more options as he attempts to shore up the leaking defence.
He looks cheerful and really happy to join Arsenal
Unfortunately he can only be back to training after two weeks, then there will be recovery and adjustment period. I think we could only see him play after one month
I think that’s a good thing tbh. He can find his feet around the club first and also settle into his new surroundings outside the club!
I hope he brings everything we need to get our defence sorted along with Mari. God knows this defence needs a shake up as well as more competition for places!! 🙂
I see what Arteta is trying to do, putting energy into the team and now AMN can get a run in the middle of the park. Cabellos will soon take the AM roll from Ozil. Better days ahead. Welcome home Cedric
I don’t see Ceballos as an AM at all let alone a No10. He seems more of a Central Midfielder.The issue is we just haven’t seen enough of him to tell not only where he is comfortable to play but more importantly what he can bring to the team.A single stand out performance at home to Burnley is not enough IMO