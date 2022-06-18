Gabriel Martinelli has turned 21 years-old today, so we thought we take a look at some the highlights from his time with Arsenal.

The Brazilian joined from the third tier of Brazilian football, and quickly made an impact in north London. While he remains an eager performer with a raw set to skills which needs coaching, he really begun to show what he can really do consistently in the first-team this season

It is a little crazy to think that he is only just turning 21 today, but a sweet reminder that there is so much more to come from a Brazilian dynamo, who already has a highlight reel that some players could only dream of.

I feel like Martinelli is gearing up to smash his way into the new season in what will likely be his first full season of playing regularly since joining the club, and I can not wait to see what he can bring in our famous red & white next term.

Patrick

