Video: Chambers opens the scoring with his first touch of the match

Calum Chambers has scored with his very first touch since coming off the bench, putting Arsenal 1-0 up over Leeds.

The Gunners have been the better side today, but it still took us the best part of an hour before managing to break the deadlock when White’s header crossed the line.

The defender had just come on to replace Ben White who had picked up a knock, and while there appeared to be some confusion as to whether the ball had crossed the goal line, the goal-line technology made the decision for the referee.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United (Chambers, 55') 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/LfZMSnukZ5 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 26, 2021

We’ve since made it 2-0 after Eddie Nketiah used some wonderful skill, with time left for more. (Video to follow)

