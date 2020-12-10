Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Chambers reveals his targets following return to fitness

Calum Chambers is in line to make his second first-team Arsenal appearance tonight since his return from a lengthy injury absence.

The defender admits that the timing of his injury was frustrating as he was a regular in the first-team at the time, and now has to build up his fitness while working hard to get back into the side.

With Chambers preferred position being at centre-back, he will need to find a way to move ahead of Pablo Mari, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding and David Luiz for the role, but he may stand a better chance at right-back.

I’ll be watching Chambers closely this evening, in hope that he can prove to be fit and ready, as I rate him amongst our most intelligent footballers and believe he could be useful for the team.

Patrick

  1. Val says:
    December 10, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    Great to see him back, he was in probably the best form he has been for us prior to the injury so hopefully he can get back to that pretty fast

