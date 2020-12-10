Video: Chambers reveals his targets following return to fitness

Calum Chambers is in line to make his second first-team Arsenal appearance tonight since his return from a lengthy injury absence.

The defender admits that the timing of his injury was frustrating as he was a regular in the first-team at the time, and now has to build up his fitness while working hard to get back into the side.

Calum Chambers down about the timing of his injury but will 'give it everything' when given the chance for this Arsenal side 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LLb40vf2rd — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 10, 2020

With Chambers preferred position being at centre-back, he will need to find a way to move ahead of Pablo Mari, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding and David Luiz for the role, but he may stand a better chance at right-back.

I’ll be watching Chambers closely this evening, in hope that he can prove to be fit and ready, as I rate him amongst our most intelligent footballers and believe he could be useful for the team.

Patrick