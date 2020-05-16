Video: Check out all of Arsenal’s 71 goals so far this season

Arsenal haven’t enjoyed the best of seasons thus far, but we have scored a total of 71 goals, which can’t be all bad.

Our team has largely been impressive in front of goal throughout the campaign, with our defence letting us down one too many times, but new manager Mikel Arteta looks to be bringing improvements all round at present.

At least that was the case before the campaign was brought to a surprising stop due to the current world pandemic, and you would hope that the break will not hamper our form which we had built up before the suspension.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a key figure up front, notching up 20 goals in all competitions already this term, but as you will see below he hasn’t been the only provider of goals.

Check out every goal of our campaign so far this season, and let us know below your favourite so far.

Does Martinelli’s versus Chelsea remain the highlight of the reel? Which are the favourites?

Patrick