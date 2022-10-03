Arsenal continued their fine start to the new season with another fine month of goals, despite the brief disruption to September’s schedule.

The Gunners Men’s and Women’s sides were both in fine form, with both sitting pretty at the top of their respective tables, and that confidence has brought some fine goals to view also.

Fabio Vieira scored on his full debut for the club, a fine effort in off the post, while another summer signing in Marquinhos also scored on his full debut in the Europa League also, although the former’s effort is likely to be higher in the voting in my opinion.

🏆 Our contenders for September Goal of the Month… 🇳🇱 Miedema 🇵🇹 Vieira

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mead 🇧🇷 Jesus and more! 🗳 Vote today👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 3, 2022

Which goal will be getting your vote for September?

Patrick