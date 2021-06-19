Video: Check out some of Bernd Leno’s biggest saves and moments of the season

Bernd Leno’s future is currently being speculated, but the Arsenal shotstopper’s season was pretty impressive.

The goalkeeper is currently sat on the Germany bench watching his team coast to victory over Portugal, with Manuel Neuer selected ahead of him.

The Gunners are linked with bringing in a new number one in the current window, and I can’t help but think that they have released this highlight reel with the potential idea of building interest in his signature, but you wouldn’t imagine that he will be allowed to leave until a replacement is arranged.

Am I alone in thinking Arsenal are putting Leno in the shop window here?

Patrick