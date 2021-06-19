Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Check out some of Bernd Leno’s biggest saves and moments of the season

Bernd Leno’s future is currently being speculated, but the Arsenal shotstopper’s season was pretty impressive.

The goalkeeper is currently sat on the Germany bench watching his team coast to victory over Portugal, with Manuel Neuer selected ahead of him.

The Gunners are linked with bringing in a new number one in the current window, and I can’t help but think that they have released this highlight reel with the potential idea of building interest in his signature, but you wouldn’t imagine that he will be allowed to leave until a replacement is arranged.

Am I alone in thinking Arsenal are putting Leno in the shop window here?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bernd Leno

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sue says:
    June 19, 2021 at 6:50 pm

    Nowt to do with it being 3 years to the day since he joined us then??

    Reply
  2. Havyn says:
    June 19, 2021 at 6:50 pm

    We lost out of Top due his poor performances

    Should be sold

    Reply
  3. RSH says:
    June 19, 2021 at 9:19 pm

    It’s a position that can be improve though. Leno is not comfortable with passing out the back, and is too familiar with a random poor performance.

    Reply
  4. Yossarian says:
    June 19, 2021 at 9:46 pm

    He’s made some mistakes but he’s also made many excellent and very important saves and isn’t a bad keeper. I don’t think changing goalkeepers is a priory in this transfer window and wouldn’t mind Leno being there next season.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs