Video: Check out some of Bernd Leno’s biggest saves and moments of the season

Bernd Leno’s future is currently being speculated, but the Arsenal shotstopper’s season was pretty impressive.
The goalkeeper is currently sat on the Germany bench watching his team coast to victory over Portugal, with Manuel Neuer selected ahead of him.
The Gunners are linked with bringing in a new number one in the current window, and I can’t help but think that they have released this highlight reel with the potential idea of building interest in his signature, but you wouldn’t imagine that he will be allowed to leave until a replacement is arranged.
✈️ Flying saves
💪 Strong hands
😲 Fingertip stops@Bernd_Leno 🦸 pic.twitter.com/MPxlsZLmaT
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 19, 2021
Am I alone in thinking Arsenal are putting Leno in the shop window here?
Patrick
Nowt to do with it being 3 years to the day since he joined us then??
We lost out of Top due his poor performances
Should be sold
It’s a position that can be improve though. Leno is not comfortable with passing out the back, and is too familiar with a random poor performance.
He’s made some mistakes but he’s also made many excellent and very important saves and isn’t a bad keeper. I don’t think changing goalkeepers is a priory in this transfer window and wouldn’t mind Leno being there next season.