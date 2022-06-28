Andy Murray caused a stir at Wimbledon this week with a cheeky under-arm serve against James Duckworth, and his action has been likened to Arsenal’s failed penalty from 2005.

It’s the opening week of the UK’s inaugural annual grand-slam tournament, and with the country’s attention having tuned in to see how Murray can get on as he looks to win the competition for the third time.

While much of the talk should be focused on his victory, his actions in the third set when he attempted to get one over his opponent with a cheeky underarm serve is what has caused a stir.

Talking about the incident on TalkSPORT, host Laura Woods and Darren Bent claimed that they disagreed that the serve should be frowned upon, although admitted that they could be biased towards the British star. Woods then asked Bent if the equivalent in football would be the panenka penalty kick.

“Either a Panenka penalty or do you remember when Arsenal tried that ridiculous penalty where they tried to pass? [Thierry] Henry and [Robert] Pires, that’s quite unsporting isn’t it.”

Woods chimed in: “It didn’t work and it looks silly when it doesn’t work.

“[The underarm served] worked for [Murray] at least so I don’t mind it at all. I think it depends on who does it.

“I think if it’s someone that you like, you’re like, ‘Go for it’. But if it’s a team or individual that’s against your countryman then you’re going to be like, ‘Nah, I don’t fancy it at all’.”

#OnThisDay in 2005…👀 Robert Pires and Thierry Henry fluffed their lines when their penalty routine back fired against Manchester City at Highbury. pic.twitter.com/vkzfpzbR7m — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 22, 2021

While the panenka is frowned upon, you have to agree that passing (or laying it off) from the penalty spot has to be the closest comparison to the underarm serve, or maybe playing on after a drop ball when you were supposed to give the ball back to the opponent.

