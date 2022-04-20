Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Chelsea captain scores another equalizer against Arsenal to make it 2-2

This is an incredible first half and now Cesar Azpilicueta has got Chelsea’s second equalizer with a very cool finish after Arsenal let the Chelsea attack back in the game.

This is just amazing and I’m going to have to go back and watch the highlights to see everything I missed!

Come on Arsenal. Keep going and we can teach these upstarts a lesson!

