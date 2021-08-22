Video: Chelsea double their lead but you have to look at Kieran Tierney

Chelsea are now 2-0 up thanks to Reece James being gifted too much space down their right-hand side.
For the opening goal, James found himself all on his own with plenty of time to pick out Romelu Lukaku inside the box, and the same wing-back is once again gifted all the time in the world, only this time he finishes it himself.
Kieran Tierney is usually on point in this domain, but has to be blamed as at fault on both occasions, and is surely in for a dressing down at half-time.
We’re in for a rough ride this afternoon, and I’m struggling to see where we are going to get any joy out of this one. Hopefully Aubameyang can play the entire second-half and bring some magic.
Patrick
Things are looking bad and hopeless already at the Emirates.
Some days are like this, Gunners for life.
Everyone keeps on praising Tierney, but he is not doing his job one bit. I have seen it from last season and it is the same thing this season. First and foremost Tierney need to do his defensive duty and stop relying on saka to cover for him. poor。very poor. This Arsenal team sicks my stomach. especially how they are set up. The team need a complete defensive midfielder and not some fancy looking guy who can pass the ball and look good on camera. I am sick to my stomach watching this pile of garbage.
Dangerous to criticise Tierney as he’s a fan favourite as he creates a lot. But poor in attack today and clueless defender always has been. Commitment on its own isn’t enough. I’m with you kori, although this is half our first team, so I’m not as down as you.
Please sit down and Support the team.
How many times has it ever been “Christmas” under Arteta, if you’re being honest?
Same tactical errors….
Some players re not at their best e.g saka tierney ……like they neva had a pre season.
Hopefully we get back strong against not so well amoured teams.
The most painful thing is that dis situation wont be a same old story….its going to be worse….maybe 12th position dis season. Except a🤔
Tierney playing under orders. High up.
As I keep saying, Tierney is postionally a very poor defender. Mari is simply an awful defender. Felt sorry for Holding. Lokonga and ESR superb. Sakha good. Pepe DOESNT WORK in this team. Slows it down, passes back more that Xhaka. Martinelli invisible – he is either too inexperienced to take up good positions yet or teammates aren’t good enough to find him, I suspect both.
Not as bad as it sounds, some good stuff there with half the team out but Lukaku vs Mari has lost us the game on its own. Oh and another friendly ref.
Leave pepe out of it. What do u really want? Matineli up from.?
We have to take these performances at face value and be critical of the tactics and the system of play that Arteta has implemented. Arsenal are not playing well because the system does not work for the players within the squad.
Incliined to criticise inexperienced players and half team out more than the tactics. We had opportunities just didnt execute. Chelsea ruthless. This wasn’t a hopeless performance for me (first half at least)
NOT OFTEN I AGREE WITH PATRICK. This time about Tierney I do 100%. Dreadful positioning and completely unaware of danger outside him for both goals.
We are missing some of our top players though and I know that will not be takeninto account by those who constantly criticise on here.
It’s not Tierny but SAKA on both goals
The same fans without reaction to what happens at this club every year.The same mediocrity at this club every year.An amateur leadership,a visible second coach,headless transfers.kroenke out,edu out,arteta out!
I would not blame KT alone for 2nd goal. It started by amateur pressing from Cedric and Sambi, to walking defense, Saka, and Xhaka.
Defense is a team job, currently, Arsenal looks like a group of people who met today , and after introductions, they decided to make a football team and face Chelsea, no organization at all!
SAKA IS to blame as hé should’v fellowed RJ