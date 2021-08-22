Video: Chelsea double their lead but you have to look at Kieran Tierney

Chelsea are now 2-0 up thanks to Reece James being gifted too much space down their right-hand side.

For the opening goal, James found himself all on his own with plenty of time to pick out Romelu Lukaku inside the box, and the same wing-back is once again gifted all the time in the world, only this time he finishes it himself.

Kieran Tierney is usually on point in this domain, but has to be blamed as at fault on both occasions, and is surely in for a dressing down at half-time.



Pictures courtesy of Optus Sport

We’re in for a rough ride this afternoon, and I’m struggling to see where we are going to get any joy out of this one. Hopefully Aubameyang can play the entire second-half and bring some magic.

Patrick