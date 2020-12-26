Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Chelsea getting schooled as Xhaka scores a screamer to make it 2-0

Arsenal is on fire right now and the much-maligned Granit Xhaka has gone a small way to repaying Mikel Arteta’s faith in him with a beauty of a free-kick to put the Gunners 2-0 up against a devastated Chelsea.

Arsenal has been the better side and they fully deserve the 2-0 scoreline, they have been on the front foot from word go and have not allowed Chelsea to get any sort of foothold into the game.

Arsenal are now in an excellent position to grab the first win in what feels like an eternity.

