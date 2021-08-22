Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Chelsea’s Lukaku needs less than 15 minutes to score on latest debut

Romelu Lukaku has scored inside 15 minutes against Arsenal today, putting his Chelsea side 1-0 up on his new debut.

The Belgian never scored during his previous stint with the Blues, but returns to the Premier League as a made man, and certainly looks like he will be a big player for them this season.

Our defence was powerless to stop the goal, although the goal was created by the space left by our left-back with Kieran Tierney being dragged out of position, and Reece James made no mistake in taking advantage of that.


Pictures courtesy of Optus Sport

I fear Chelsea may have another Drogba, who just so happened to enjoy his best performances against our side.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Chelsea Romelu Lukaku

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Alan says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:01 pm

    Sometimes, it feels like fans here just kinda enjoy the negatives about Arsenal. Makes one wonder……

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs