Video: Chelsea’s Lukaku needs less than 15 minutes to score on latest debut

Romelu Lukaku has scored inside 15 minutes against Arsenal today, putting his Chelsea side 1-0 up on his new debut.
The Belgian never scored during his previous stint with the Blues, but returns to the Premier League as a made man, and certainly looks like he will be a big player for them this season.
Our defence was powerless to stop the goal, although the goal was created by the space left by our left-back with Kieran Tierney being dragged out of position, and Reece James made no mistake in taking advantage of that.
Pictures courtesy of Optus Sport
I fear Chelsea may have another Drogba, who just so happened to enjoy his best performances against our side.
Patrick
Sometimes, it feels like fans here just kinda enjoy the negatives about Arsenal. Makes one wonder……