Video: Chelsea’s Lukaku needs less than 15 minutes to score on latest debut

Romelu Lukaku has scored inside 15 minutes against Arsenal today, putting his Chelsea side 1-0 up on his new debut.

The Belgian never scored during his previous stint with the Blues, but returns to the Premier League as a made man, and certainly looks like he will be a big player for them this season.

Our defence was powerless to stop the goal, although the goal was created by the space left by our left-back with Kieran Tierney being dragged out of position, and Reece James made no mistake in taking advantage of that.



Pictures courtesy of Optus Sport

I fear Chelsea may have another Drogba, who just so happened to enjoy his best performances against our side.

Patrick