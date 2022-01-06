Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Choose your December Goal of the Month from Arsenal

December was a brilliant Month for the Gunners, and we scored an amazing 22 goals in our 8 games, including 5 each against Norwich and Sunderland and 4 against Leeds.

Then add the 8 that the Arsenal Women scored before their winter break and you find there are quite a few to choose from.

There is Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli, and Lacazette’s excellent finish to a great team goal against Southampton, and many other excellent goals to choose from.

Enjoy watching them and then choose your favourite…..

