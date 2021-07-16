Video: Chunkz unveils Arsenal’s new home kit to stars including Balogun’s new shirt number

Arsenal fan and YouTuber Chunkz was invited to unveil our new home kit for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign to some of our players, and the feeling was all positive.

Folarin Balogun, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey all get the chance to meet the former musician, and are all happy when they’re given their new shirts for the upcoming season, with Balogun also learning his new shirt number 26 for the season.

💬 "It's making sense!" Seeing our new @adidasfootball home kit for the very first time 😍@Chunkz delivers 🤝 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 16, 2021

I must say, I’m certainly a fan of the new strip, and can’t wait to get my hands on the latest edition.

Patrick