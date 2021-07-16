Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Chunkz unveils Arsenal’s new home kit to stars including Balogun’s new shirt number

Arsenal fan and YouTuber Chunkz was invited to unveil our new home kit for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign to some of our players, and the feeling was all positive.

Folarin Balogun, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey all get the chance to meet the former musician, and are all happy when they’re given their new shirts for the upcoming season, with Balogun also learning his new shirt number 26 for the season.

I must say, I’m certainly a fan of the new strip, and can’t wait to get my hands on the latest edition.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Chunkz Home Kit

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Mrcool says:
    July 16, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    I hope we give our kits to players that are ready to fight hard and win trophy for the club and not just any random players that are only here for the money.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs