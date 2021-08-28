Video: City make it five as Arsenal’s woes continue

Manchester City have scored a fifth goal at the Etihad today, making it 5-0 against Arsenal.

It was a neat cross from Riyad Mahrez to find Ferran Torres in the box, but as usual, our defence should have done better.

This viewing has literally given me a headache watching, and I must be a glutton for punishment as I continue to put myself through this performance.



Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport

Not that we needed any reminding, but it was exactly 10 years to the day that we suffered a record 8-2 defeat at the hands of Man United, and I almost feel like we deserve to be losing by more than we did that day.

Patrick