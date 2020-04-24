Video Classic – All 185 goals that Ian Wright scored for Arsenal

Before the arrival of a certain Thierry Henry, our top scorer was Ian Wright, who had an amazing record over 7 years with Arsenal, and this was his yearly figures…

Ian Wright – Goals per season:

91/92 – 26

92/93 – 30

93/94 – 35

94/95 – 30

95/96 – 23

96/97 – 30

97/98 – 11

You could not call that shabby when you score 185 goals in just 288 games for us. And when you consider he scored 118 for Crystal Palace before joining us you can get an idea of how much of a natural goalscorer he actually was…

He was in our double winning team of 1997/98 and also won another FA Cup, a League Cup and a Cup-Winners Cup medal in his time with us. A true Arsenal legend

So sit back, and watch Ian Wright – a master in action…