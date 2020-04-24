Video Classic: Arsenal 5-2 Tottenham 2012 – Brilliant Derby Day

This was one of our great North London derbies back in the day. The Spuds had William Gallas and our favourite ex.player Emmanuel Adebayor in their ranks, and sure enough it was Adebayor who put them 1-0 up after just ten minutes. But just 8 minutes later he was deservedly sent off for a crunching tackle on Santi Cazorla and then we took over.

Our goalscorers that day were Mertesacker, Podolski, Giroud Cazorla and Walcott, and Spurs got one back through a certain Gareth Bale.

Great game, and I think Arsene Wenger enjoyed it too!