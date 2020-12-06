Arsenal News Arsenal previews

Video – Classic goal collection from Arsenal v Tottenham North London Derbies

So Arsenal are on their way to Tottenham for the crucial North London Derby today, so to whet the appetite we have found this excellent ten minute video of the best goals from the fixture to set you up for another classic ahead (we hope!).

This video features goals from stars of both sides including Harry Kane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gareth Bale, Thierry Henry, David Bentley, Cesc Fabregas and lots more!

Let’s hope for more goals like these this evening, but just from Arsenal players please!

  1. Sue says:
    December 6, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Pumped after watching this!! COYG

    OT.. Palace really are nothing without Zaha. Back on the scoresheet 👌

