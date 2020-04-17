Video Classic – Inter Milan 1- 5 Arsenal 2003 – Henry inspires rout in the San Siro

It was the Group Stages of the Champions League back in 2003/04 when we were drawn in the same group as the Italian giants Inter Milan, who boasted an amazing array of talent. This was obvious in the first meeting at Highbury when the Italians destroyed us 3-0, and we very long outsiders to get anything from the return game at the San Siro, but WOW did we get our act together!

Thierry Henry scored twice, and additional goals by Ljungberg, Edu and Pires made it one of Arsene Wenger’s most memorable European away days.

Enjoy!