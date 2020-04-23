Video Classic: Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal 2009 – The Andrey Arshavin Anfield Show

Who could ever forget this video classic game from 2009, when Andrey Arshavin proved himself as a genius at Anfield, and also put a huge dent in the hopes of Liverpool winning their first title for 20 years under Rafael Benitez.
I had watched Arshavin at the 2008 World Cup and he was a truly amazing player, and I was astounded that Arsenal managed to sign him for a record fee of £15 million at the time. He was sensational for us and everyone loved watching him destroy the Premier League defences.
But this game where he scored four goals against Liverpool at Anfield was his finest hour for Arsenal…
These were the teams that day…..
Liverpool: Reina, Arbeloa, Carragher, Agger, Aurelio, Alonso, Mascherano, Benayoun, Kuyt (El Zhar 86), Riera (Babel 74), Torres.
Goals: Torres 49, Benayoun 56, Torres 72, Benayoun 90.
Arsenal: Fabianski, Sagna, Toure, Silvestre, Gibbs, Arshavin, Song, Fabregas, Denilson (Walcott 65), Nasri, Bendtner (Diaby 90).
Goals: Arshavin 36, 67, 70, 90.
Sit back and enjoy these great highlights.
that is when Wenger had the talents at his disposal and a little bit of january signings always costed us the title. it was in from the month of february that we started losing. in this particular march we were 19 games unbeaten. FROM that time Wenger started aiming for top 4 finishes and arsenal started being a selling club losing key players. Today we are a mid-table team. talented and skilled players with never die attitude are needed at the club if we are to go back to a title winning team.
missed out ‘lack of ‘ january signings always costed us title as same squad played and were burnt out or injuries set in.