VIDEO Classic: OTD in 2017 – Record-breaking Arsenal beat Champions Chelsea in FA Cup Final

This was a wonderful day for Arsene Wenger as he won the FA Cup for a record-breaking 7th title in the competition, and it also made Arsenal the team with the most wins ever in the competition at 13.

Very few people gave the Gunners a chance as Chelsea had walked away with the League title, and Arsenal were without the suspended Laurent Koscielny, the injured Gabriel and Shkodran Mustafi, who was suffering from concussion, leaving Per Mertesacker, Monreal, Rob Holding and Bellerin to keep out the Champions.

They did an amazing job and after Alexis Sanchez controversially put us in front after just four minutes we never really looked in danger of losing, and of course then up-popped Aaron Ramsey…

Enjoy!