Video Classic Tottenham 4-5 Arsenal 2004 – Martin Jol’s first game goes crazy

Here is yet another classic game from Arsenal’s history. This looked like a normal game despite it being Martin Jol’s first game in charge of Tottenham, with Naybet putting Spurs in front after 37 minutes, and Thierry Henry getting the equaliser just before the half-time whistle to put the Gunners back in the game.

But the second half exploded, with Lauren putting Arsenal ahead from the spot. With half an hour left, Vieira gave us a cushion, but Defoe hit back within a minute to give Tottenham a little hope.

It just got crazier after that!

Teams…..

Tottenham: Robinson, Pamarot, Naybet, King, Edman, Pedro Mendes (Davies 68), Brown (Kanoute 76), Carrick, Ziegler, Keane (Gardner 90), Defoe.

Arsenal: Lehmann, Lauren, Toure, Cygan, Cole, Ljungberg, Vieira, Fabregas, Reyes (Pires 68), Bergkamp (Van Persie 82), Henry.

Enjoy!