Video classic warm-up – Tottenham 4-5 Arsenal from 2004

Here is another excellent video to warm you up before today’s North London Derby. This one is a classic from 2004, the season after we had our Invincible season.

Tottenham were 1-0 up from Naybet in the first half, but Thierry Henry popped up just before the half-time whistle to equalize.

The all hell broke loose in the second half.

Lauren and Vieira put us 3-1 up within 15 minutes, before Defoe pulled one back immediately. Ljungberg made it 4-2 in the 69th minute, but again Spurs pulled one back through Ledley King. Robert Pires made it 5-3 ten minutes before the end, but Kanoute pulled yet another one back, but we held on for the last 2 minutes.

Breath-taking game and you are going to love the highlights…