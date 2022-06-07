Video: Club share highlights of third-placed Arsenal Player of the Season

Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Aaron Ramsdale has been voted in as Arsenal’s third-best Player of the Season for the 2021-22 campaign, and the club took the opportunity to share some of his highlights from the season.

The goalkeeper arrived from Sheffield United with many believing he would be the backup to Bernd Leno, but he quickly cemented himself ahead of the German in the pecking order.

After three clean sheets in his opening three matches in our famous red & white, it was hard to overlook the England international, especially after Leno had conceded nine goals from his first three outings of the campaign, and any doubts about the signing of Ramsdale were quickly dismissed, and I actually believed he was deserving of a top-two finish in this award.

This is only the beginning for Ramsdale, who looks like the making of a truly top goalkeeper, and he can be proud of the statement he made in his debut season in north London.

Congratulations Aaron, and we look forward to building forwards together in the coming years.

  1. 3rd place !
    He was clearly head and shoulders above any other player .
    Only 11% of the votes ,that really surprises me .

