Video: Club want your vote to decide on Arsenal’s Goal of the Season

Arsenal didn’t enjoy their most successful season on the field, but we still have plenty of moments to reminice over.

The Goal of the Season award will be a tasty one, with nine nominees in with a chance of winning, with Viv Miadema holding two entries into the final 10.

The below strike from Elneny could well be in with a fair shout of stealing the award however, but it is your votes which count.

You can lodge your vote on Arsenal’s official website here.

Does Elneny’s strike top your list of goals for the season?

