Video: Contact training is back for Arsenal FC

Arsenal Football Club have resumed contact training following the outbreak of the Covid-19 Coronavirus.

Premier League teams are gearing up to return to action over the next three weeks, with our side amongst two fixtures scheduled to kick things off on June 17.

Sheffield United travel to Aston Villa which is a huge match-up at both ends of the table, with the hosts currently in the drop-zone, and the Blades surprisingly battling it out for a place in Europe.

Eyes will be firmly on our clash with Manchester City however, with Mikel Arteta looking to get one over his old mentor Pep Guardiola in a battle of the Premier League giants.

Our boys look in great shape considering they have had limited access to training facilities for months, and we could well prove to be better prepared than our rivals.

Do the players deserve credit for their dedication to the campaign amidst the pandemic? Will Pep be fearful of the threat Arsenal possess?

Patrick