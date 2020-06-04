Video: Could Arsenal really let Luiz go without a new deal?

David Luiz has been linked with an exit from Arsenal this summer, but I for one thing he would leave a big hole in our team.

The Brazilian has been known over the years for his lack of concentration, whilst his immense ability still meant that he would be relied upon heavily in key teams such as Brazil, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

We started the season with the one Unai Emery in charge, and the Luiz that arrived did not show that he deserved to be holding onto a first-team role, nor were the penalties wanted as our team struggled to find form.

Under Mikel Arteta however we have seen huge changes. The Spanish coach has raised Luiz’s level tenfold, with the 33 year-old showing new levels of concentration and work-rate which has made him a key part of the starting XI.

Those defences lapses have all-but disappeared in recent months, and his world-class passing ability and vision paired with his newfound consistency in defence has turned him into a player who we simply cannot afford to lose.

Does anyone still believe that Luiz is a liability at the back? I dare you to name me a better long-passer of the ball than David Luiz?

Patrick