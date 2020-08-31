Video: Could Arsenal target Amadou Diawara be the perfect Partey alternative?

Arsenal are linked with a move to sign Amadou Diawara from Roma this summer as alternative to Thomas Partey, with growing concern over the latter’s asking price.

We’ve been strongly linked with a move for the Ghanaian midfield enforcer, but Atletico Madrid have so far refused to entertain any offer of less than his asking price, which will need to be met in full before we can move forward in our bid.

This has held us back thus far, but with the Express claiming that Roma are open to the sale of Diawara this summer for around £27 Million, we could well look to the 23 year-old instead.

Diawara enjoyed his debut season with the Giallorossi, despite being hindered by minor injuries, but the club’s new owners are looking to replace him with Chelsea’s Jorginho.

Check out some of his best bits below and let us know if you think he could well be a great addition to our midfield this summer.

