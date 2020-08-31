Video: Could Arsenal target Amadou Diawara be the perfect Partey alternative?

Arsenal are linked with a move to sign Amadou Diawara from Roma this summer as alternative to Thomas Partey, with growing concern over the latter’s asking price.
We’ve been strongly linked with a move for the Ghanaian midfield enforcer, but Atletico Madrid have so far refused to entertain any offer of less than his asking price, which will need to be met in full before we can move forward in our bid.
This has held us back thus far, but with the Express claiming that Roma are open to the sale of Diawara this summer for around £27 Million, we could well look to the 23 year-old instead.
Diawara enjoyed his debut season with the Giallorossi, despite being hindered by minor injuries, but the club’s new owners are looking to replace him with Chelsea’s Jorginho.
Check out some of his best bits below and let us know if you think he could well be a great addition to our midfield this summer.
Patrick
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
There is only one Thomas Partey. End of D.
Video highlights rarely if ever,show the weaknesses of the player under review, and as such they are of limited value.To assess a player he needs to be watched on a number of occasions , particularly against strong opposition .Only then can you evaluate his strengths and weaknesses which are equally important in the context of making a long term investment.I have no idea how often Arsenal watched Mustafi and Xhaka, but whoever did the scouting messed up big time.As for Diawara, while he is not quite at the level of Partey he is a better DM than we have at present, and he certainly has the drive and ball winning strengths to improve our engine room.