Video: Could Luka Jovic replace Aubameyang’s?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is claimed to be a big admirer of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, but he hasn’t enjoyed the best season in Spain.

The Serbian international has most recently broke his teams orders to stay in Spain, opting to return to his homeland to his family amidst the world crisis, which could potentially put an end to his Galactico career.

Our club is believed to be eyeing his potential signature, with some sources claiming that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could go the other way, but after a tough season in La Liga, we decided to look back at his previous year which earned him his big move last summer.

Could Arteta help Jovic to return to the form from before his Madrid move? Does his failure to follow team instructions and return home tell you he has discipline issues or does the current pandemic allow leniency to the choice he made?

Patrick