Video: Could this Arsenal ‘wonderkid’ take over from Aubameyang?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may well be leaving Arsenal inside the next 14 months when his contract ends, and the club may well have his replacement in their ranks already.

18 year-old Folarin Balogun has spent his entire youth career with our club, and has amassed a huge amount of goals for our youth sides.

The ‘wonderkid’ as described in the Daily Mirror admits that he plays similarly to current top goalscorer Aubameyang, and may well be our long-term successor once the Gabon international quits the club.

The American-born teenager will be no stranger to teams like Chelsea and Tottenham who he has scored against in the youth ranks, and he will relish the opportunity to try and raise his game like former team-mate Bukayo Saka, who is just two months younger than the striker.

Will Balogun get his chance to break into the first-team under Arteta? Could he be ready to take over from Aubz in the coming years?

Patrick