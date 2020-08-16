Video: Could this in-form Arsenal player have helped us this term?

Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s Arsenal future appears to be over, with the midfielder being allowed to extend his stay with Roma for another season, but looking at his performances this term, he could well have helped us instead.

The all-time top goalscorer for Armenia enjoyed an amazing campaign for the Serie A giants, scoring nine goals and grabbing six assists in all competitions, despite starting the campaign being rotated into the side.

Mkhi earned himself a key role in the latter stages of the term, and is now keen to continue that form going into the new season.

✨ MICKI ✨ Every goal and assist from @HenrikhMkh in his first season in Rome! ⚽️🐺🅰️ #ASRoma

pic.twitter.com/4fOMkAbXuG — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 15, 2020

While I’m happy for HM to have found his form again, I can’t help but think that our side may not have struggled throughout the campaign had we had an extra man to provide and score goals from midfield, with our current crop of players having struggled.

Not a single midfielder scored more than one Premier League goal, nor did a single Arsenal midfielder get credited with more than two assists, and part of me had hoped that Mikel Arteta would have been able to bring Mkhi back to the Emirates to continue his fine form, but a deal is already claimed to be in place for Mkhi to stay with Roma into the new campaign.

Would the 31 year-old have refound his form if he had been given a role at Arsenal this season? Should we have considered bringing him back this summer?

Patrick