Video: Cristiano Ronaldo mocks Arsenal’s Cedric in Portugal warm-up drill

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares was part of the squad for yesterday’s World Cup qualifying decider between Portugal and North Macedonia, and Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was seen mocking our man in the pre-match warmup.

Soares was an unused substitute for the crucial 2-0 win which saw his country qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, but he did make an appearance in the warmup, and Ronaldo was seen to mock his jumping as he headed the ball clear of his team-mate whilst doing a rondo.

This was all light-hearted, and if anyone can comment on other peoples’ jumping it is CR7, who is known to leap higher than anyone to score some amazing headers during his playing career.

I’m now going to have to pay extra attention to Cedric when he is jumping to head the ball just for comedic content, with the right-back having impressed in a first-team role in recent months.

Patrick