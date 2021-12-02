Video: Cristiano Ronaldo puts United ahead again over Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo has fired Manchester United into the lead from the penalty spot after Arsenal goalscorer Martin Odegaard fouled Fred inside the box.

From hero to zero, the Norwegian midfielder is clearly at fault for lunging in to tackle the Brazilian from behind, and while the referee initially waved away the incident, VAR later insists that play should be stopped for the incident to be seen again.

CR7 steps up to the spot, and smashes it straight down the middle with Ramsdale diving clear out the way, and we now have 20 minutes left on the clock to get something out of the game.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Will the boys be able to muster up a strong finish to get us back level(or maybe more)?

Patrick