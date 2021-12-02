Video: Cristiano Ronaldo puts United ahead on the counter-attack

Cristiano Ronaldo has put Manchester United into the lead against Arsenal, but there is plenty of time to get something out of this.

Nuno Tavares tried to knock the ball down to Emile Smith Rowe, only for the ball to bounce into the path of Diego Dalot who played in Marcus Rashford on the right-wing, and he dummies a shot to cross it into the feet of Ronaldo in the middle of the box to place his effort into the far left of the goal.

It has been an even match, but the Red Devils had started the half the better thus far, but thankfully before I could post this, we have levelled the score already (goal to follow).

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Come on Arsenal!

Patrick