Video: Crushing blow to Arsenal as Kane doubles Spurs’ lead

Harry Kane has given Spurs a huge advantage deep into the first-half as he put his side 2-0 up over Arsenal.

Our hopes of sealing our place in the Champions League tonight have taken a crushing blow with our noisy neighbours now holding a two-goal lead on top of the red card we received.

This time the goal came from Son’s corner, with the ball being knocked onto the back post where the England striker was running to tuck away.

Oh dear, Arsenal… 😬👀 Harry Kane heads home to make it 2-0 to Spurs! pic.twitter.com/Rxp1YWgIcJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 12, 2022

Thankfully we made it to the break with the scores as it is, but Arteta will need some special words at the break to guide us back into contention here.

