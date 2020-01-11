Video – Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal match highlights incl goals and red card

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal – Palace and Arsenal fight out a draw in an enthralling action-packed match.

The only thing missing from today’s game was a winning goal. The result may read Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal but it does not tell the whole story.

This game had goals, a red card, handbags, goal-line clearance, shot off the post, VAR, all of it and this video courtesy of the Eagles official Youtube channel has it all (The official Arsenal one has not been put up at the time of writing this)

What this video did not have was the hilarious David Luiz free-kick attempt ten yards inside the Palace half. He really is a character.

I would say enjoy the video but not too sure there is too much to feel good about all things considered. Wasted opportunity today.

