Video – Crystal Palace v Arsenal preview from a Palace fan

Do the Crystal Palace fans feel confident of beating Arsenal tomorrow?

I wanted to put up a preview from the opposition to get their perspective and how they see Arsenal now they are under Mikel Arteta. Well, that was easier said than done.

I struggled to find a Palace fan preview, to be honest, and eventually came across redandbluesiteYT on YouTube. They have just over 2500 subscribers and it is hardly a Hollywood production.

That said, despite the poor camera work this Eagles fan spoken very clearly, appears very knowledgable about his club and gives a series of insights that I was unaware of.

I was a little miffed when he said that of the top six that visit Selhurst Park that it is Arsenal they fear the least.

Not because he feels like that but because that is how Arsenal are viewed these days, it should never have got to this stage. Arsenal should always be feared.

Though, when he said Arsenal bottle it when they go one goal down I was a little annoyed. That is being polite by the way.

Anyway, have a watch, it really is very interesting once you get over the camera close up.

