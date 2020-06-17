Video: David Luiz adds to misery with red card and penalty

Arsenal’s result has all-but been decided thanks to ANOTHER David Luiz error at the Etihad tonight, gifting Manchester City a penalty as well as being sent off.

Our side were forced into two substitutions inside the opening half hour of the match as we lost both Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka to injury, but little did we realise that Luiz coming on would be the worst incident…

The Brazilian found himself at fault for the opening goal, failing to clear the ball for it to fall into Raheem Sterling’s path, who half-volleyed the bouncing ball past Bernd Leno just before the break.

The interval didn’t help Luiz however, as shortly into the second half he loses his man Riyad Mahrez, only to pull him down inside the box to give away a penalty, and get himself red-carded in the process.

It goes from bad to worse for David Luiz! 😩 It's a red card and a penalty against the Arsenal man – he'll want to forget today in a hurry…😬 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #MCIARS here: https://t.co/WTsAxJV778

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/AMmDhr4tnx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 17, 2020

And of course, Man City who had missed their last four penalties, convert from the spot.

Has Luiz sealed his future away from the Emirates?

Patrick