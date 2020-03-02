Video – David Luiz and Eddie Nketiah reflect on the win over Portsmouth

Arsenal defeat Portsmouth 2-0 and David Luiz and Eddie Nketiak give their reactions.

In the end, it was a fairly comfortable win for Arsenal with goals from Sokratis and Eddie Nketiah sealing the win.

The Gunners are now the first team into the quarter-finals, however, David Luiz is not getting carried away and talked about the need to be humble.

The Brazilian, who was named man of the match also spoke about the youngsters and the Europa League defeat to Olympiacos.

This video comes courtesy of the official BT Sports Youtube channel

