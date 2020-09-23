Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: David Luiz floored by fast-flying Leno elbow

David Luiz was taken out by his own goalkeeper’s elbow in the Carabao Cup tie between Arsenal and Leicester, but somehow manages to return to action.

The defender is making his first start since the Community Shield a month ago, and refused to let the collision end his time on the pitch.

The sides will now go into the break, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the backroom staff have a closer look at Luiz and decide to take him off, as you will see he looks completely out of it after being caught.

Some eagle-eyed fans will have caught Bernd Leno screaming ‘keeper’ before the collision, so you can only assume that the Brazilian was at fault, but a bit harsh to point that out when he’s hurt…

Will Luiz make way for Saliba during the break?

