Video: David Luiz hands Wolves huge boost with red card and penalty goal

David Luiz will be the subject of abuse around the country as Arsenal fans scream at their televisions, with the defender gifting Wolves a penalty on stroke of the half-time, and picking up a red card in the process.

Wolves will remember the Brazilian for all the wrong reasons after his clash of heads ruled Raul Jimenez out for a matter of months, but will not be in their bad books this evening.

The former Chelsea man has thrown himself into their forward who clatters to the ground, and Bernd Leno had no chance of stopping Ruben Neves neatly placed corner which goes straight into the top corner.

  1. Reddb10 says:
    February 2, 2021 at 7:00 pm

    I’ve said it a thousand times. This guy is a liability and so is his mate Willian.

  2. Khaly says:
    February 2, 2021 at 7:20 pm

    I am gutted right now. Seeing luiz in the team always gives me heart attack. We started the game perfectly, only for luiz’s moment of madness to ruin it all. I just hope we dont lose this match, because they(wolves) will come at us with everything

