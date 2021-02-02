Video: David Luiz hands Wolves huge boost with red card and penalty goal

David Luiz will be the subject of abuse around the country as Arsenal fans scream at their televisions, with the defender gifting Wolves a penalty on stroke of the half-time, and picking up a red card in the process.

Wolves will remember the Brazilian for all the wrong reasons after his clash of heads ruled Raul Jimenez out for a matter of months, but will not be in their bad books this evening.

The former Chelsea man has thrown himself into their forward who clatters to the ground, and Bernd Leno had no chance of stopping Ruben Neves neatly placed corner which goes straight into the top corner.

David Luiz red card and penalty to Wolves. Ruben Neves equalizer. #WOLARS #Wolves pic.twitter.com/JNORyXxGbB — The Bench & Bleachers Podcast. (@BenchNBleachers) February 2, 2021

Patrick