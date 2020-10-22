Arsenal News Latest News

Video – David Luiz heads Arsenal back into the game against Rapid Wien

Arsenal needed a goal against Rapid Wien and David Luiz has kindly obliged with a well-taken header.

The Austrians grabbed the lead mainly because of an error from Bernd Leno and truth be told, Arsenal had been struggling against the determined Austrians.

The Brazilian headed in from a Nicolas Pepe free-kick and showed a determination that has been missing for most of the game from the lads upfront.

This video comes courtesy of Virgin Media.

Posted by

Tags David Luiz

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Nine says:
    October 22, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Still a very bad emery like game

    Reply
  2. Nine says:
    October 22, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    I never even heard of our opponents…but they were a better attacking threat… this thinkerinf with formation s##t needs to stop…. we should be too big to not have a consistent formation for teams like this by now… there is no way we should have quality issues for games like this

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      October 22, 2020 at 8:05 pm

      Rapid Vienna
      Capital of Austria so that you know for the game at the Emirates 👍

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs