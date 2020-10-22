Video – David Luiz heads Arsenal back into the game against Rapid Wien

Arsenal needed a goal against Rapid Wien and David Luiz has kindly obliged with a well-taken header.
The Austrians grabbed the lead mainly because of an error from Bernd Leno and truth be told, Arsenal had been struggling against the determined Austrians.
The Brazilian headed in from a Nicolas Pepe free-kick and showed a determination that has been missing for most of the game from the lads upfront.
This video comes courtesy of Virgin Media.
David Luiz has equalised for Arsenal.
It's 1-1 in Vienna in the other game in Group B.

Still a very bad emery like game
I never even heard of our opponents…but they were a better attacking threat… this thinkerinf with formation s##t needs to stop…. we should be too big to not have a consistent formation for teams like this by now… there is no way we should have quality issues for games like this
Rapid Vienna
Capital of Austria so that you know for the game at the Emirates 👍