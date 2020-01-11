Video – David Luiz helps Ayew to give Palace the equalizer

Arsenal smashed Crystal Palace in the first half, but yet again we have let a lead slip away from home, but we have to say that the Gunners were unlucky to give this one away.

Perhaps our defenders gave Palace too much space in the box, but somehow a couple of bobbles later the ball fell to Ayew, who simply had to have a shot from there. David Luiz tried to get in front of it, but instead his touch put the ball on an overhead curve which flew out of Bernd Leno’s reach…

So Arsenal are now level, but can we come back yet again?

Or here is BT Sports version….

Updated: January 11, 2020 — 1:57 pm

