Video – David Ornstein gives his opinion on Arsenal’s mystery winger and Youri Tielemans

The Arsenal guru David Ornstein usually has all the inside knowledge on Arsenal’s transfer dealings, and today he has been speaking to NBSSports in the USA, and in his indepth interview he gives a recap of Mikel Arteta’s transfer window so far and also confirms that the Gunners are still keen on bringing in another winger to complete the Gunners transfer business, but he thinks it may depend on whether they can offload Pepe before the window shuts.

He also mentions that there is still little news on the chase for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans, who Fabrizio Romano talked about earlier…

Enjoy!