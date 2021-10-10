Video – David Seaman gives his opinion on the Ramsdale v Leno debate

There is no doubt that Bernd Leno has made some brilliant saves over the years for Arsenal, but we have seen a steady stream of defensive errors, normally caused by using the playing-out-from-the-back tactics, and the fact is that sometimes we blamed Mustafi, sometimes Leno, sometimes Xhaka, or whoever was playing in defence at the time.

But the fact is that the common denominator has always been the German goalkeeper, which is why I believe that Arteta bought Ramsdale to be the starter and not the backup.

But I am just an armchair expert (aren’t we all?), so perhaps we should listen to the opinion of the Arsenal legend David Seaman, who may be considered an expert on the subject….

So this is what Seaman said.