Video – Debut boy Gabriel puts Arsenal 2-0 up against Fulham

It nearly started badly for new signing Gabriel Magalhaes in the first half with a mistimed back pass but it has come good for the 22-year-old who has just put Arsenal 2-0 up.

Every player loves to score on their debut and that is exactly what Gabriel has done thanks to some rank poor defending from Scott Parker’s men.

Gabriel basically had a free header thanks to Fulham’s Michael Hector not even bothering to make a challenge but that is not Gabriel’s fault, he did his job and put the ball into the back of the net.