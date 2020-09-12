Video – Debut boy Gabriel puts Arsenal 2-0 up against Fulham

It nearly started badly for new signing Gabriel Magalhaes in the first half with a mistimed back pass but it has come good for the 22-year-old who has just put Arsenal 2-0 up.
Every player loves to score on their debut and that is exactly what Gabriel has done thanks to some rank poor defending from Scott Parker’s men.
Gabriel basically had a free header thanks to Fulham’s Michael Hector not even bothering to make a challenge but that is not Gabriel’s fault, he did his job and put the ball into the back of the net.
Gabriel gets a goal on his Arsenal debut 💪
Willian with the assist too, new signings making the perfect start! pic.twitter.com/8CHxZpZeCU
We officially have a real gem
Remember Mustafi? He was doing pretty good for us in his early days then it went downhil from there! Hopefully Gabi is different
That’s a perfect start for us, more 3 point to come.