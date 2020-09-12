Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Debut boy Gabriel puts Arsenal 2-0 up against Fulham

It nearly started badly for new signing Gabriel Magalhaes in the first half with a mistimed back pass but it has come good for the 22-year-old who has just put Arsenal 2-0 up.

Every player loves to score on their debut and that is exactly what Gabriel has done thanks to some rank poor defending from Scott Parker’s men.

Gabriel basically had a free header thanks to Fulham’s Michael Hector not even bothering to make a challenge but that is not Gabriel’s fault, he did his job and put the ball into the back of the net.

  1. Son says:
    September 12, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    We officially have a real gem

    1. Rashid80 says:
      September 12, 2020 at 2:33 pm

      Remember Mustafi? He was doing pretty good for us in his early days then it went downhil from there! Hopefully Gabi is different

  2. Angelo says:
    September 12, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    That’s a perfect start for us, more 3 point to come.

