Video: Deeney claims ‘Ozil’s checked out’ but the team misses him

Troy Deeney has claimed that Mesut Ozil has mentally ‘checked out’ after Arsenal removed him from the playing squad for the Premier League and Europa League.

The former Real Madrid playmaker has seemingly been frozen out in North London since the Coronavirus pandemic hit, and was subsequently made unavailable for the club’s playing squad.

Deeney hints that this may have been down to his refusal to take a pay-cut during the pandemic, and also claims that the player will one day reveal what has happened behind closed doors to result in his expulsion.

🔚 “Ozil’s career at Arsenal is done… he’s mentally checked out.” 😖 “It’s a shame as Ozil’s one of the best I’ve played against.” 😫 “He’s not done anything wrong, he’s not been fined or refused to play.” Troy Deeney is disappointed by how Ozil’s been treated at #Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/V7ynLzU4qb — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 23, 2020

