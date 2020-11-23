Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Deeney claims ‘Ozil’s checked out’ but the team misses him

Troy Deeney has claimed that Mesut Ozil has mentally ‘checked out’ after Arsenal removed him from the playing squad for the Premier League and Europa League.

The former Real Madrid playmaker has seemingly been frozen out in North London since the Coronavirus pandemic hit, and was subsequently made unavailable for the club’s playing squad.

Deeney hints that this may have been down to his refusal to take a pay-cut during the pandemic, and also claims that the player will one day reveal what has happened behind closed doors to result in his expulsion.

Will there be a huge story that follows Ozil as he leaves the club?

  1. jon fox says:
    November 23, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Patrick, the only “huge story” there will be when Ozil finally releases our club from his iron wages stealing grip is how on earth will THIS SITE replace the deluge of articles about him daily?
    That we are supposed to be remotely interested in what a run of the mill Watford striker thinks about Ozils contract is beyond belief, to all save the Admins on here!

    Reply

